Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two new bridges as part of the Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, improving traffic movement from 2nd December Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street, which connects to Al Mustaqbal Street.

Each bridge provides two lanes in both directions, with a combined length of 2,000 metres and a total capacity of around 6,000 vehicles per hour. The bridges were opened ahead of the planned mid-January schedule, significantly easing congestion at the Trade Centre Roundabout and reducing journey time from 2nd December Street to Al Majlis Street, Al Mustaqbal Street and Zabeel Palace Street from 10 minutes to just two minutes.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the Trade Centre Roundabout is one of Dubai’s most important intersections, linking Sheikh Zayed Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street and Al Majlis Street.

He noted that the project, with a total cost exceeding AED696 million, includes five bridges with a combined length of 5,000 metres, in addition to converting the existing roundabout into an at-grade intersection. The scheme enhances traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards 2nd December Street and from Al Mustaqbal Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road, while providing free-flow movement from Jumeirah and Al Satwa to Al Majlis Street and Al Mustaqbal Street.

Al Tayer said overall completion has reached nearly 50 percent, with works progressing faster than scheduled. In addition to the two bridges now open, a bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street is set to open in March, while two further bridges serving traffic between Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Majlis Street and 2nd December Street are scheduled for October 2026.

Upon full completion, the project will reduce average delays at the intersection from 12 minutes to 90 seconds and cut journey time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from six minutes to one minute.

The development serves key areas including Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre, Zabeel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Mankhool, benefiting more than half a million residents and visitors. The wider master plan also includes upgrades to Al Mustaqbal Street and is scheduled for completion in 2027.