Mirage, a leading project management, architecture, urban design, master planning and lead consultancy, has achieved a major construction milestone with first raft concrete pour for Tower 2 at Address Residences Zabeel, a major Emaar development coming up in Dubai.

This marks a major structural milestone for Mirage as it gears up for the start of superstructure works, said Mirage in its statement.

Celebrating its key feat, the Dubai group pointed out that a total of 8,000 cu m of concrete was poured continuously for a marathon 37 hours.

This resulted in average placement of 200 cu m per hour, it stated.

"Delivered under strict quality, safety and logistics controls, this milestone reflects the strong collaboration and commitment of the project team, contractor, consultants and suppliers, keeping the project firmly on track," said a company spokesperson.

Strategically located in the bustling heart of Dubai’s financial district, Address Residences Zabeel boasts four towers that stand as landmarks of a refined existence in the true signature Address style.

With a blend of modern architecture and exceptional amenities, the Address Residence Zabeel features luxury apartments that cater to meet the highest standards of comfort and sophistication.

The development features a range of beautifully designed apartments, each offering expansive layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and premium finishes allong with key facilities.

Address Residences Zabeel Tower 2 is a 63-storey residential building standing tall at 233m.

On completion, it will feature an estimated 426 units with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The residents at Tower 2 will get to share the premium amenities with the other three towers which will include barbecue pits, a children's swimming pool, a fully-equipped gym, pool cabanas, restaurants and cafes and a retail area as well as seating areas, shaded children's play area and a yoga deck.-TradeArabia News Service

