NMDC Energy said its backlog stood at 40.1 billion UAE dirhams ($10.92 billion) as of 31 December 2025, including AED 13.9 billion ($3.8 billion) in awarded projects.

International (non-UAE) markets accounted for 20 percent of the backlog, while the UAE represented the remaining 80 percent, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange on Tuesday.

The company, a subsidiary of NMDC Group, said its pipeline stood at AED 58.6 billion ($16 billion), with projects spread across the UAE, the GCC, and beyond.

Capex spending reached AED 553 million ($145 million) in 2025, largely related to Saudi Arabia’s yard construction and UAE yards upgrade, equipment purchase and maintenance capex.

Net profit rose 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) to AED 1.6 billion ($436 million), as revenue grew 29 percent YoY to AED 18.7 billion ($5.1 billion) in 2025, the statement said.

