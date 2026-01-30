UAE - Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced that ‘Topgolf’, the modern golf entertainment leader, is coming to Yas Island, marking another exciting addition to the island’s world-class leisure and entertainment offering.

Targeted for development completion in 2026, the highly anticipated experience is already under construction and has reached 28% completion, said the statement from Miral.

Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will be the second Topgolf venue in the UAE after its Dubai launch. It underscores Miral’s dedication to fostering meaningful connections through innovative experiences by integrating technology into sports and entertainment.

In addition to expanding its regional footprint, the sports entertainment complex further enhances Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment offering.

Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is being developed in partnership with Viya, an authorised franchise partner of Topgolf.

The upcoming experience will feature a multi-tier driving range and entertainment attraction spanning approximately 6,500 sqm GFA as well as a 19,000 sqm outfield driving range equipped with TopTracer technology for ball tracking during gameplay sessions.

The building design encompasses a three-level multi-entertainment complex, with the ground floor featuring a VR hitting bay, direct access to the tee line for practice and training, lounge space and an event lawn as well as a specialised Pro Shop offering golf equipment.

The upper floors will offer visitors dining venues including a sports and sky lounge with outdoor terrace spaces, an arcade zone and a flexible event space that can be configured based on demand.

There will be 82 hitting bays, including eight VIP bays, designed to cater to all skill levels.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral said: "We are excited to announce the development of Topgolf on Yas Island. This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to further positioning the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure."

"Topgolf embodies innovation and joy, offering an unparalleled experience for visitors of all skill levels. We look forward to welcoming golf enthusiasts and first-time players to enjoy this dynamic and immersive sporting experience on Yas Island," he stated.

Christopher May, Chief Executive Officer at Viya said: "Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi builds on the proven success of Topgolf Dubai and reflects our commitment to bringing world-class leisure and entertainment destinations to the UAE."

"Since opening five years ago, Topgolf Dubai has welcomed more than 2.7 million guests, delivered over 85 million swings, and earned more than 29 industry awards. In partnership with Miral and Topgolf, we are proud to announce Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, marking our next phase of growth in the UAE," he added.

