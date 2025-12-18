Raimondi Middle East has announced that it has successfully installed six flat-top tower cranes for one of the latest construction phases of Aljada, the large-scale master community development from Sharjah developer Arada.

Four MRT159s and two T187s were erected at the Aljada-based Central Business District jobsite, thus marking the first time the company has installed cranes from the Raimondi T Series on a GCC jobsite, said the Italian crane company in a statement.

With a fleet of more than 200 cranes, the Raimondi T187 flat-tops arrived as part of Raimondi Middle East’s ongoing fleet expansion.

"Raimondi is a vital part of the construction works for Arada’s flagship megacity. Our long-standing partnership with the developer has been built on reliability, responsiveness, and consistent project delivery," said Wael Hasan, the General Manager of Raimondi Middle East.

Located next to a neighbouring site where multiple Raimondi flat-tops are currently operating, the project further reinforces Raimondi Middle East’s presence across the wider development.

"Aljada is a fast-track project, and as with current and previous phases, seamless coordination during delivery, assembly, and installation was essential to ensure alignment with project schedule. This is why models with ease of installation and great versatility were chosen," stated Hasan.

The four MRT159s, arriving onsite with all parts pre-assembled, ropes passed and rope connections installed, have a maximum lifting capacity of 8t and are equipped with a 30kW hoist winch, lifting at a maximum speed of 136m/min.

Erected with jib lengths ranging between 50m and 65m, the cranes are currently freestanding at heights up to 51m, said the statement from Raimondi.

The two-brand new Raimondi T187s, equipped with Lumina crane cabin, present jib lengths of 60m and 65m with tower heights of 63m and 57m.

The cranes, boasting tip loads of 2.59t and 2.09t respectively, can lift at a maximum speed of 115 meters (m/min) in the 30kW winch version, having a drum capacity of 510m, it stated.

Five of six cranes deployed onsite will be climbed progressively as the project advances, with final heights reaching up to 85m, it added.

"Raimondi’s Middle East rental fleet now includes several T187 flat-tops. The T187 has excellent specifications in terms of lifting capabilities, speed, and configurations," explained Hasan.

The weight-optimized components facilitate installation procedures, and coupled with crane’s maximum lifting capacity of 10t, make the machines an attractive option for fast-tracked projects, he stated.

Installed in Q4 of 2025, the cranes are expected to remain onsite for up to 18 months. Upon completion, the new district will include premium office buildings, commercial spaces, and mixed-use business facilities.

Eng. Muath Bani-Issa, Raimondi Middle East Head of Operations, highlighted that early feedback on the T187 has been extremely positive.

"Beyond its mechanical strength, the crane’s integrated ConCore system allows for ease of commissioning, while enabling us to remotely monitor performance and operations in real time," he added.

A heritage company based in Arluno, Italy, Raimondi is a proud manufacturer of topless tower and luffing cranes, boasting a valued global network of partners dedicated to continuing the company’s presence at construction jobsites worldwide.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

