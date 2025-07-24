Bahrain - A luxurious residential project, boasting French-inspired couture apartments and countless modern amenities, was inaugurated in the heart of the Seef District yesterday.

Seef Avenue 2 is a 29-storey residential tower with 176 elegant, fully-furnished and spacious apartments, now available to own or lease, built by a leading real estate company, Kooheji Development.

The high-rise provides residents with a lifestyle that rivals a five-star resort, according to Kooheji Development chief executive Mohamed Al Kooheji.

The inauguration was attended by Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) chairman Essam Khalaf, members of Rera’s board of directors, alongside investors and key figures from Bahrain’s real estate sector.

Building on the success of Seef Avenue 1, the project tops its predecessor with upgraded facilities and an architectural style reminiscent of French palaces.

One, two and three-bedroom options are available, each thoughtfully designed to include multiple bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a maid’s room, walk-in closets, indoor and outdoor kitchens and balconies.

Amenities include an infinity pool with sweeping panoramic city views, a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness club, steam and sauna rooms and an outdoor barbecue area.

Residents also have access to modern co-working spaces, a dedicated children’s play area, a versatile event hall and a VIP lounge.

Seef Avenue 2 is conveniently located near shopping malls, business hubs, waterfront residences and entertainment venues, and is only 15 minutes away from Bahrain International Airport and the King Fahad Causeway.

Attention to detail such as natural light, open-plan kitchens and high-quality finishes ensures a comfortable and luxurious living experience.

“We at the Kooheji Group are honoured to be part of Bahrain’s ongoing urban and cultural renaissance,” added Mr Al Kooheji.

“Building on the success of Seef Avenue 1, this project exemplifies our reputation for excellence in construction,” he said.

He also told the GDN that Seef Avenue 1 has a 98 per cent occupancy rate.

“In terms of demand, the people like French-style castle details, wall panelling, chevron flooring, marble colour, golden beds, and that’s why we were keen to launch Seef Avenue 2.

“Every aspect has been meticulously designed to create an ideal residential environment, combining modernity, luxury, comfort and sustainability within a vibrant urban community.”

“We are very pleased with our ongoing partnership with Rera, whose support has been instrumental in the success of our journey.”

Among Kooheji Development’s most notable projects are Onyx Rotana and Residences, Lavira and the Fontana series.

The company is renowned for its visionary architectural designs, meticulous attention to detail, and timely delivery of residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

Seef Avenue 2 was built by construction giant Kooheji Contractors, and is run by property and hospitality management company Royal Ambassador, both part of Kooheji Group.

