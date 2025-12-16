Bahrain-based Infracorp is scaling up its presence in the UAE as part of a strategy to develop “next-generation” communities, with its latest project, California Residences, positioned to meet growing demand for mid-luxury homes in Dubai, CEO and board member Majid Abdulla Al Khan told Zawya Projects.

California Residences is the third phase of the California Village master development in Wadi Al Safa. In September 2025, the main contract for the 370-unit third phase was awarded to Abr Al Mutawassit Contracting.

“Our expansion into the UAE isn’t just opportunistic, it’s strategic,” he said. “We see it as the ideal market to scale our concept of conscious community-driven living.”

He added that the California Village project contributes to Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan while meeting the real demand for mid-luxury homes.

The 1.2 billion UAE dirhams ($327 million) California Village master plan comprises more than 600 residential units, including villas, apartments, and townhouses, with the first and second phases fully completed and delivered to buyers.

As Gulf governments push ahead with long-term planning agendas such as Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Infracorp’s roots in infrastructure investment give it “unique lens,” according to its CEO.

“Across Bahrain, the UAE, and beyond, we focus on creating integrated, resilient communities supported by sustainable infrastructure, not isolated projects,” he explained. “From mobility and utilities to place making and public spaces, we look at how each component contributes to a city’s evolution.”

“We don’t just deliver buildings, we help shape cities built to thrive for generations- That’s what sets Infracorp apart in the GCC,” he added.

Excerpts from the interview:

You speak often about “next-generation neighborhoods.” What does that mean in terms of execution?

To us, next-generation neighborhoods are built around people, not just property. It’s about designing spaces where residents feel connected - to community and to opportunity. For California Residences, that translates to pedestrian-friendly layouts, generous green spaces, wellness infrastructure, and thoughtful integration between villas, townhouses, and apartments. We're creating more than homes; we’re shaping environments that elevate everyday life.

How does Infracorp approach ESG especially when scaling into new markets like the UAE?

ESG is embedded into the foundation of every project we undertake. At California Residences, we’ve prioritised sustainable architecture through energy-efficient facades, low-emission building materials, and smart water management systems that reduce overall consumption. The development integrates solar-ready infrastructure, LED lighting, and high-performance glazing to minimise heat gain and energy use.

We’ve also designed for community wellbeing, with landscaped green corridors, pedestrian-first layouts, and shaded jogging paths that promote an active lifestyle. It’s a holistic approach — one where environmental performance, social value, and long-term livability are engineered into every decision we make.

The California Village masterplan has also strategically oriented the villas to maximise natural lighting, reducing reliance on artificial cooling and lowering energy consumption. To further enhance efficiency, thermal insulation measures and high-performance AC equipment are utilised throughout the development

Other key strategies include combo roof system and external wall insulation to minimise heat transfer, solar collectors for hot water production, and inverter compressor technology for energy-efficient air conditioning among others. Furthermore, our advanced SCADA water monitoring system ensures precision in water management.

How can developers collaborate with financial institutions and government bodies to maximise the impact of funding for sustainable and ESG-aligned projects?

Developers can maximise ESG impact by collaborating with financial institutions through green financing options like sustainability-linked loans, which reward meeting environmental targets. Working with government bodies, such as Dubai Municipality, ensures alignment with national goals like the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative and compliance with green building standards. These partnerships also unlock incentives for renewable energy, efficient infrastructure, and community-focused design—ensuring the project is both commercially viable and environmentally responsible.

What innovative strategies can developers adopt to ensure that green infrastructure investments deliver measurable environmental and social outcomes?

In California Village, we adopt innovative strategies such as integrating smart building technologies to monitor energy and water usage in real time, enabling measurable reductions in consumption.

Incorporating green infrastructure - like solar panels, permeable pavements, and native landscaping - also supports biodiversity and stormwater management. Social outcomes can be enhanced through inclusive urban design, walkable communities, and accessible public spaces that promote well-being. By embedding ESG performance metrics from the planning stage and using digital tools to track progress, developers ensure that green investments deliver tangible environmental and social value over time.

What role do you see Infracorp playing in shaping the future of real estate across the GCC?

Infracorp is focused on creating developments that add long-term value to the cities and communities they’re part of. We see real estate not just as a commercial opportunity, but as a platform to improve quality of life, support sustainability goals, and strengthen infrastructure.

Our approach combines strong design, responsible planning, and a deep understanding of what residents and investors are looking for. As we grow across the region, we aim to help raise the standard for what real estate can deliver: socially, environmentally, and economically.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by SA Kader)

