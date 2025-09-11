UAE: Infracorp, a leading developer and manager of social and sustainable infrastructure, has signed a strategic agreement with Abr Al Mutawassit Contracting Co, one of the region’s most esteemed construction firms, to execute the third phase of its ambitious residential project, California Residences, located in the heart of Dubai.

The agreement was signed by Majed Al Khan, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Infracorp, and Wael Al Sahawneh, Chief Financial Officer of Abr Al Mutawassit Contracting, marking a new milestone in the development of this project.

The third phase of California Village will include the development of 370 luxury residential units designed in line with the latest quality standards and contemporary designs that meet the needs of modern families.

The third phase of the project, known as California Residences, is an extension of the remarkable success achieved in the first and second phases of California Village, which were fully completed and delivered to buyers following the conclusion of all construction works. California Village as a whole comprises more than 600 residential units, including villas, apartments, and townhouses, offering spacious layouts and elegant designs that strike a perfect balance between urban living and modern housing needs.

The project’s market value exceeds $350 million and it extends across 112,127 sq m in a prime location near Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Global Village, providing a fully integrated residential destination with modern amenities and upscale services that enable residents to enjoy an active and healthy lifestyle.

Majed Al Khan, CEO and Board Member of Infracorp, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Abr Al Mutawassit Contracting, which has a proven record of excellence and achievement in the construction sector, and is renowned for applying the highest global quality standards and ensuring precise, on-time delivery. Our choice of Abr Al Mutawassit to implement Phase III of California Village reflects our confidence in their ability to realise our ambitious vision for this project, which is to create a sustainable residential community that combines luxury, comfort, and integrated services.”

He added: “This project constitutes a key part of our strategy to expand into Dubai’s promising real estate market. The launch of Phase III, California Residences, comes as a continuation of the great success achieved in Phases I and II, with all units delivered successfully. We are confident that Phase III of California Village will be a valuable addition to the emirate’s urban landscape.”

Al Sahawneh said: “We are proud of our partnership with Infracorp and look forward to leveraging our decades of expertise in contracting to deliver this distinguished project to the highest standards of quality and precision. California Village represents a forward-looking vision for residential communities, and we are excited to contribute to turning this vision into reality.”

He added: “At Abr Al Mutawassit Contracting, we are committed to applying the finest engineering practices and international standards to ensure the project is completed within the specified timeframe, with quality that rivals the best real estate developments in the region, while also reinforcing Dubai’s position as a unique and outstanding destination for living and investment.”

