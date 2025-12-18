Pasha1 Developers has announced the launch of Stax, its debut residential project in Dubai, with a gross development value (GDV) of AED550 million ($150 million).

Located in District 15 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Stax introduces a new architectural and lifestyle benchmark for mid-to-premium living. The project is marketed and managed by Refine, the UAE’s leading development management company.

The development features 528 residences across two towers. Tower A comprises 302 units and Tower B with 226 units, offering studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom plus maid layouts, and three-bedroom duplexes. Unit sizes range from 384 sq ft to 3,375 sq ft, designed to appeal to first-time buyers, families, and investors alike.

Each residence features open layouts, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and high-quality finishes that balance functionality with contemporary elegance.

Stax is anchored by over 40,000 sq ft of podium-level lifestyle and wellness amenities. Designed as a social and recreational hub, the podium includes indoor and outdoor gyms, jogging tracks, yoga and meditation areas, a spa with steam and sauna rooms, a business lounge with co-working space, and a multi-purpose hall. Families benefit from shaded play zones, landscaped courtyards and BBQ areas, while leisure amenities include a lazy river and two rooftop infinity pools offering panoramic views across the city.

Unveiling the project, Parshva Jain, the Founder and CEO of Pasha1 Developers, said: "Stax is our statement of intent to reflect homes that embody the spirit of Dubai while remaining connected to the calm of its origins. The architecture takes inspiration from the desert and the oasis, shaping spaces that elevate daily life through light, texture, and flow."

"Every curve and every material choice is deliberate, reflecting our belief that beauty lies in the balance between nature, our sense of place and our vision for the future," he stated.

Rising within one of Dubai’s most established residential districts, Stax features two sculptural towers that reinterpret the desert landscape through contemporary architecture.

The facades are defined by fluid horizontal lines and soft tonal materials inspired by natural sand formations,

creating a distinctive identity within JVC, explained Jain.

The interconnected design maximises light, privacy and ventilation, while landscaped terraces and layered elevations give the project a sense of movement and depth, he added.

Thomas Wan, Managing Partner of Refine, said: "Stax is a perfect expression of how design excellence and lifestyle strategy can work in unison. Its architectural form, integrated podium, and amenity planning redefine how residents experience space and wellness in JVC. We’re proud to partner with Pasha1 Developers on a project that will set a new benchmark for designled living."

Situated in the heart of JVC, Stax enjoys immediate access to landscaped parks, schools, retail, and leisure spaces, with excellent connectivity via Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road. The planned Dubai Metro Blue Line will further enhance its long-term investment potential.

Starting prices begin from AED663,000 for studios, AED903,000 for one-beds, AED1.44 million

for two-beds, AED1.85 million for two-beds with a maid’s room, and AED3.85 million for three-bedroom duplexes. Optional furniture packages are available from AED35,000. Buyers will enjoy attractive payment plans.

Pasha1 Developers is part of PJS Global, an international conglomerate founded in 1985 with operations across nine countries and an annual turnover exceeding AED3 billion.

Leveraging its financial strength and operational expertise across commodities, manufacturing, logistics, and

infrastructure, the company brings its entrepreneurial vision to Dubai’s real estate market with a focus on design-led, community-focused developments that blend sustainability, luxury, and innovation.

The construction of Stax is underway, with completion scheduled for August 2028. The project marks the debut of Pasha1 Developers in Dubai’s real estate landscape and reinforces JVC’s position as one of the city’s most vibrant, community-driven residential destinations.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

