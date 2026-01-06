The only sustainable way to lower housing costs is by increasing the supply of homes, letting the market balance demand and prices. Yet calls for rent control in Cape Town remain driven by emotion, ignoring economic reality and long-term consequences.

This is exemplified by the aptly named ‘Rent Control’ group, which, in a GroundUp article, proposes tackling the city’s rent and housing crisis through rent control—a policy that would likely make the problem worse.

The root cause of Cape Town’s rental crisis isn’t some nefarious plot by short-term letters, the tourism industry or an artefact of racialised spatial planning. The simple truth is that Cape Town is a desirable city due not only to its beautiful scenery and tolerable climate, but because it is governed well and provides plenty of opportunities for income and a pleasant life. That generates demand, which raises prices.

A lot of people want to live in the land wedged between the sea and Table Mountain – two unassailable obstacles. This constrains supply. But there is a solution to this as well. Not everyone can or should expect to live in Sea Point, Camp’s Bay or the CBD. Thinking that everyone is entitled to have a house or apartment in a single, minute area is not just unfair to those who worked hard to pay to live in such a desired area but is frankly based in brainless naivete.

As Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis aptly puts it in his response to rent control, there are only two solutions to the rental crisis. Either, Cape Town must become an undesirable place to live, or we must build more houses.

Rent control doesn’t work

Before discussing the solution, let’s address the proposed idea that would make matters far worse.

Rent control, as in capping the price of rent, doesn’t work. Landlords charge rent for a reason; it isn’t just baseless greed. They have invested in an asset that must generate a profit—or else there is no point in keeping, maintaining, or even building it in the first place..

Capping the price of rent to an arbitrary rate, and a presumably low rate, will not allow landlords to price their property, or their investments, accordingly. It will disincentivise landlords from wanting to rent out property altogether.

Maintaining rental property is expensive, with costs including rates, utilities, taxes, maintenance, and the hassle of vetting tenants and keeping them happy. If rent is capped, landlords may not feel it’s worth keeping the property on the market.

This happened in Berlin, when rent controls were introduced in 2020 and 2021. There was a 50% drop in available rental housing. Developers slowed construction of new rental units or ceased altogether. And the price of rent in uncontrolled areas skyrocketed as tenants flocked to wherever they could find a place to live.

In the United States, rent-controlled areas saw a 15% drop in available rental units. And in Argentina, strict rent controls saw the rising of a housing crisis where vacant properties skyrocketed alongside homelessness.

Argentinian President Javier Milei struck down the rent-control policies, and overnight rental properties were put back on the market, with prices stabilising as supply met demand.

When rent is capped, it doesn’t keep housing cheap. It just ensures that landlords have little incentive to keep their properties on the market. And those that do will have little incentive to keep them maintained. The result is vacant properties and slums.

Ironically, the only beneficiaries of rent control are tenants already locked into a lease – further entrenching inequality between the haves and have nots.

How to lower rent

The solution to the rental crisis isn’t some heavy-handed policy that tears away the incentive to rent out property in the first place. The solution is basic economics. Raise the supply of houses to meet demand and prices will stabilise as landlords naturally lower their prices to as low as they can afford to compete for tenants.

To build more houses, we need to cut the red tape that holds developers back from constructing new houses and apartments. With thousands needing access to homes, we shouldn’t be dallying with bureaucratic nonsense and corruption enabling government busywork.

On top of that, the construction mafia that uses policies like BEE and local quotas to hijack developments must be destroyed. First, by eliminating these enabling policies, and then by prosecuting these extortionists with the full extent of the law.

Zoning needs to be made more flexible, to allow for more high-density residential buildings throughout the city. Land that has been held back from development due to historical baggage needs to be allowed to move on to benefit a new generation.

And most of all, if we want to provide a lasting solution to not just Cape Town’s housing crisis, but South Africa as a whole, then it is of tantamount importance that the rest of South Africa be governed well and offer economic opportunities so many people can prosper within the provinces in which they reside.

Cape Town does not need rent caps. It needs the freedom to build. Every successful city in the world that has solved a housing crisis has done so by unleashing development and enforcing the rule of law, not by suffocating investors and landlords. If Cape Town wants cheaper rent, it must be allowed to grow upward and outward. It must remove the bureaucratic chains that protect incumbents and punish builders.

The choice is simple: Either we strangle supply and watch prices spiral, or we build and let affordability return through competition. The future of housing in Cape Town rests on supply, not slogans.

