Egypt has launched a unified digital platform, “Property Egypt,” to facilitate real estate ownership for foreigners and Egyptians living abroad as a primary mechanism to increase foreign currency resources, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.

The platform is designed to provide a secure digital system for property exports, ensuring transparency and investor protection through a unified regulatory framework. Madbouly stated that the government is prioritising real estate investment to sustain high growth rates in the sector and meet rising international demand.

The first phase of the platform features more than 3,000 units in New Alamein City, all of which have been issued unique real estate identification numbers. Communications and Information Technology Minister Amr Talaat said the system is linked to the national property registry to verify ownership and prevent fraudulent transactions.

“The platform aims to regulate property exports through a unified framework, achieving transparency and credibility by providing a clear and organised market,” Talaat said. He added that future phases would expand geographically to include the New Administrative Capital, New Mansoura, New Rashid, Sawari, and Sheikh Zayed.

Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny confirmed that the ministry has coordinated with the Central Bank of Egypt Governor to establish mechanisms for opening and managing bank accounts for developers. This move aims to regulate financial flows related to property sales to foreign buyers.

Minister of Justice Adnan Fangari said a draft resolution on real estate transactions has been prepared to include all necessary facilities for buyers. He noted that the ministry’s involvement provides a guarantee to international purchasers against the multiple sale of single units.

Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Hassan El-Khatib noted that the country is well-positioned to attract significant investment in the sector. He highlighted ongoing government efforts to streamline residency permits and property registration processes for those purchasing through the platform.

Tarek Shoukry, a member of the Advisory Committee for Urban Development and Real Estate Export, said coordination is underway with private developers to list their projects on the platform, following the initial government-led phase.

