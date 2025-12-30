Cairo - Project Gate Developments has launched its new project, Axent Mall, targeting sales of EGP 600 million, according to a press release.

Located in a strategic location at the heart of South Academy, directly adjacent to the Police Mosque and overlooking El-Orouba Square, the project aligns with the company’s strategy to boost operational efficiency and sustainable value.

Khaled Hassan, Chairman of Project Gate Developments, highlighted that the Axent Mall benefits from a direct population base of more than 60,000 residents, in addition to more than 100,000 daily movements generated by international schools, medical institutions, sports centers, and places of worship.

The mixed-use project spans an area of 1,510 square meters, with a carefully calculated building ratio that ensures clear circulation and easy access for all visitors and tenants.

The development scheme includes two basement levels for parking and services, a ground floor, and three repetitive upper floors.

It aims to deliver sustainable investment returns, enhance long-term asset value, and reflect the company’s commitment to developing projects that meet client expectations while adding value to Egypt’s real estate market.

