Egypt - Golden Land Development has launched its first residential project, the Naseem compound, in the Green Revolution area of Sheikh Zayed City, with total investments estimated at EGP 5bn.

The project is chaired by Kotb Mokhtar, with executive management led by Mohamed Hamdy, chief executive officer, and Ahmed Abdel Rahman, chief commercial officer.

Mokhtar said the project enjoys a strategic location near the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, El Nozha Street, Sphinx International Airport and the Grand Egyptian Museum, placing it within one of Sheikh Zayed’s fast-developing districts.

Naseem compound is being developed across 8.5 feddans, with a construction footprint of 27%, while the remaining area is dedicated to landscaped green spaces and artificial water features.

The development comprises residential units ranging from one to four bedrooms. Buildings are designed to accommodate four, six or eight apartments per floor, offering a variety of unit sizes and layouts to suit different needs.

Project implementation is overseen by CEO Mohamed Hamdy in cooperation with ADC, with Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Thani contributing advisory expertise in luxury residential and commercial developments.

Unit prices start at EGP 35,000 per square metre, with a 10% down payment and instalment plans extending up to 10 years. During the pre-launch phase, buyers can secure units with a refundable booking deposit of EGP 50,000.

Golden Land Development has previously delivered several projects, including Mini Compound Ladress, Stip Mall and developments in Beit Al Watan, forming part of the company’s growing portfolio in Egypt’s real estate market.

