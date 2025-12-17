Arab Finance: Horizon Egypt for Urban Development has signed a strategic partnership with global technology firm Hikvision to integrate advanced smart city solutions across its real estate projects in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

Under the agreement, Hikvision will deploy an integrated suite of smart city technologies at Horizon’s developments, including Saada New Cairo, Saada North Coast, and Saada Boutique.

The move comes as Horizon seeks to strengthen its position as a leading provider of modern, smart, and sustainable urban communities.

The partnership aligns with Horizon’s strategy to develop fully integrated urban projects that keep pace with future trends and rely on advanced technologies for city management and operations.

Moreover, Hikvision will provide artificial intelligence-enabled video security systems, vehicle recognition technologies, centralized control and management platforms, as well as smart access, intercom systems, digital displays, and smart poles.

The two companies aim to establish a unified command and control center that allows Horizon to manage communities, facilities, and services through a smart, integrated platform.

Consequently, this will improve operational efficiency, sustainability, and residents’ quality of life across all Horizon’s projects.