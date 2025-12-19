Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane visited Bethlehem’s Baken Park Catalytic Housing Project on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, overseeing the R370m initiative aimed at delivering mixed-income homes, accelerating housing delivery, promoting economic growth, and transforming the area through strategic government support.

“The project is a mixed-income residential development which will yield 1248 housing units on completion. These include First Home Finance, Breaking New Ground (BNG), and social housing.

"Already 100 serviced sites have been released for First Home Finance, thus enabling the missing middle to build houses for themselves,” the Department of Human Settlements said in a statement.

The Minister was joined on her oversight visit by Free State Premier Ma-Queen Letsoha-Mathae.

According to the department, the project represents a strategic intervention aligned with national and provincial priorities to accelerate housing delivery, promote spatial transformation, and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

The in-loco inspection was led by MEC for CoGTA and Human Settlements, Saki Mokoena, and the executive mayor of Dihlabeng Local Municipality, Tseki Tseki.

