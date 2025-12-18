Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) will open “The Village”, a new commercial and entertainment zone, at its Celia development in the New Administrative Capital on Thursday, the developer announced.

The group stated that the launch aims to accommodate increasing occupancy rates at the site. The new facility will feature a Carrefour hypermarket and a “Kids Station”, alongside a range of mixed-use services. Egyptian singer Rami Sabry is scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony.

Located in the Green River area, the 500-acre Celia project is the largest integrated development by the private sector in the new capital. TMG described the new hub as the development’s “beating heart”, comprising medical and administrative centres, a sports club, cinemas, and a bowling alley, in addition to an open-air theatre and restaurants overlooking a central lake.

The opening is part of TMG’s strategy to provide integrated services for residents, positioning Celia as a fully operational community within the capital, the statement added. The opening ceremony will feature a concert by Ramy Sabry.

