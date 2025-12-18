Maria Morris Global (MMG), the Dubai-based real estate advisory company founded by internationally recognised industry leader Maria Morris, has announced a strategic partnership with Alta Real Estate Advisory, a boutique Saudi advisory firm that has local expertise and international standards.

The partnership marks a defining moment in MMG’s international expansion strategy and positions the firm ahead of the kkingdom’s landmark regulatory shift in 2026, opening the door for foreign individuals to purchase real estate in Saudi Arabia under a new legal framework.

With international demand accelerating and Saudi’s real estate landscape undergoing rapid transformation, MMG’s alignment with Alta Real Estate Advisory provides a strategically advantaged and fully compliant platform to support the firm’s global high-net-worth clientele.

A major player in Saudi Arabia, Alta Real Estate Advisory has expert capabilities spanning all real estate asset classes - residential, mixed-use, hospitality, commercial, retail, and logistics - alongside specialized sectors such as healthcare and education.

Saudi Arabia is entering one of the most significant growth phases in its modern real estate history.

Enabled by Vision 2030, giga-projects and major investment into world-class communities, the kingdom is witnessing heightened interest from private clients, family offices and institutional investors across the region and internationally.

The confirmed 2026 market opening - enabling foreign individuals to purchase real estate for the first time - is expected to recalibrate global capital flows and reshape the dynamics of luxury and prime residential investment across the Middle East.

"Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the most exciting prime markets of the next decade," remarked its Founder & CEO Maria Morris.

"Our clients are increasingly exploring the opportunities the kingdom presents - both from a lifestyle and long-term investment perspective. Partnering with Alta Real Estate Advisory allows us to combine MMG’s global advisory expertise with their deep, licensed on-ground knowledge. It positions us, and our clients, ahead of a pivotal moment in the market’s evolution," she stated.

Through this collaboration, MMG will work closely with Alta’s multidisciplinary advisory team, enabling the firm to provide international clients with:

•Rigorous market intelligence and strategic insight across Saudi’s residential, commercial and emerging asset classes

•Curated access to opportunities in prime and developing sectors, facilitated through Alta Real Estate Advisory’s execution

•Developer advisory collaboration, aligning MMG’s global positioning, marketing and sales strategy with Alta’s regulatory and on-ground capabilities

As per the deal, Alta Real Estate Advisory will retain responsibility for all regulated real estate activity within Saudi Arabia, ensuring full compliance with local frameworks as the market continues to develop.

"We are pleased to partner with MMG in supporting the growing interest we are seeing from international investors and regional HNW clients," said Alan K. Mardini, the Managing Partner at Alta Real Estate Advisory.

"Maria’s global expertise in the super-prime sector compliments our advisory capabilities across residential, commercial and specialised sectors. With foreign ownership laws continuing to evolve in Saudi Arabia, we expect international participation to accelerate - and this partnership positions us strongly to guide that next wave of cross-border investment. Together, we aim to elevate the standard of strategic real estate advisory in the kingdom," stated Mardini.

For MMG, the partnership aligns with its broader international strategy, which has strengthened the firm’s presence across key global luxury markets and deepened cross-border HNW flows between the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe and the US.

"This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vision and its growing global significance," said Morris.

"We are proud to be aligned with a respected, well-established local partner as we support our clients through this next chapter," she added.

MMG will continue to operate from its Dubai headquarters, with all Saudi-based real estate advisory and brokerage activity conducted exclusively through Alta’s licensed entity.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

