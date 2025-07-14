As cities across the GCC continue their rapid transformation, the urgency for sustainable development has never been more critical. While the region pushes architectural boundaries and delivers landmark megaprojects, a quieter but equally vital shift is underway, focused on environmental responsibility and long-term resilience.

The future of construction lies not just in scale, but in purpose: to create urban environments that are designed to endure, adapt, and thrive sustainably for generations to come, according to the International Code Council (ICC).

As a leading global source of model codes, standards, and building safety solutions, ICC emphasises the importance of using low-carbon materials to support a sustainable construction process. Sustainability is no longer a choice or a responsibility; it is an obligation for everyone involved in the industry at all levels.

"The ever-evolving skyline of the GCC reflects its ambitious developments and rapid infrastructure growth. However, as urbanisation accelerates, the need for smarter, more sustainable building practices becomes increasingly critical," remarked Mohamed Amer, the Managing Director of ICC Mena.

As buildings soar higher and megaprojects reshape the landscape, the region faces a defining challenge: ensuring that its construction industry builds not only for today but also for the future. The decisions made now will determine the resilience of the cities to come, he stated.

In response, companies and authorities across the region are implementing bold environmental initiatives, driving the construction industry to embrace cutting-edge materials, pioneering technologies, and enhanced regulatory measures to create a more sustainable future, he added.

Rethinking materials for a net-zero future

With energy efficiency at the core of sustainability efforts, the GCC is focusing on reducing the environmental impact of its buildings. Air conditioning, a major contributor to energy consumption in the region, is driving demand for better insulation, passive cooling techniques, and integrated renewable energy solutions.

Concrete remains a fundamental component of construction in the GCC, yet its carbon footprint is significant.

The industry is shifting toward Low Carbon Alternative Cement, a solution gaining traction through regional standardization efforts. This innovation significantly reduces CO₂ emissions while improving durability, especially when paired with advanced concrete admixtures that enhance strength and longevity, said the ICC in its report.

Revolutionising construction methods

The GCC has positioned itself as a global leader in 3D printing for construction, with the UAE at the forefront. Dubai’s 3D-printed office stands as a testament to the technology’s potential in reducing waste, shortening construction timelines, and enabling intricate and customized architectural designs.

This shift toward digitally driven construction not only optimises resources but also enhances the region’s ability to meet stringent sustainability targets.

Also innovations in cooling, driven by renewable energy integration and intelligent, demand-driven solutions, are transforming how buildings manage climate control, stated ICC.

These advancements allow for significant reductions in energy consumption while maintaining ideal indoor conditions, supporting the region’s efforts toward net-zero goals.

In the GCC, cooling systems account for up to 70% of a building’s energy use, making improvements in HVAC efficiency both a financial imperative and an environmental necessity, it added.

Turning sustainability commitments into action

"Sustainability in the GCC is no longer just an aspiration; it is a structured, strategic shift backed by national policies such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative. These frameworks lay the groundwork for a carbon-conscious construction sector that prioritizes efficiency, resilience, and long-term environmental impact," said Amer.

In 2021, the UAE became the first country in the Middle East to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050, while Saudi Arabia set its sights on 2060 under the Saudi Green Initiative, he stated.

Amer pointed out that a skilled workforce was essential to meeting these goals.

"Industry-focused training and certification programs, such as those provided by the ICC, equip construction professionals with the expertise needed to implement sustainable building practices.

Furthermore, the integration of international building codes, such as those developed by the ICC, has been instrumental in aligning regulatory frameworks with sustainability goals, providing a structured path toward practical implementation, he explained.

By championing technological innovation, embracing forward-thinking sustainability policies, and prioritising workforce development, the GCC is not merely building structures; it is shaping a future where architectural brilliance seamlessly aligns with environmental stewardship, stated Amer.

The region is on the brink of setting new global standards, demonstrating that sustainable construction is not just a choice, but an essential commitment for the future, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

