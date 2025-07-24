SHARJAH: Sharjah’s real estate sector recorded AED27 billion in transactions during the first half of 2025, a 48.1 percent increase from AED18.2 billion in the same period last year.

Additionally, the number of transactions carried out by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department reached 48,059, representing a 3.3 percent increase compared to 46,524 transactions during the same period last year.

The strong performance reflects growing investor confidence in Sharjah’s real estate sector, supported by economic stability, investor-friendly legislation, and modern infrastructure. The diversity of investor nationalities has further reinforced the emirate’s position as a competitive and attractive property market.

In a statement, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated that this outstanding performance of Sharjah's real estate sector reflects the vitality of the market and its continuous development.

He added, “This significant increase is a direct translation of the firm confidence in the emirate’s real estate sector, both locally and internationally, and the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the keen follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah’s Executive Council, which has firmly positioned Sharjah on the regional and international real estate sector.”

Al-Shamsi noted that transactions alone reached 15,686 with a value of AED21.2 billion, as they were distributed across 214 areas and covered a total area of 90 million square feet, which reflects the emirate’s geographical diversity in real estate investment.

Furthermore, the growth in the number of mortgage transactions, which reached 2,582 with a value of approximately AED5.7 billion, also reflects the depth of the partnership between the real estate sector and financing institutions in the emirate.

Al-Shamsi added that growing interest from foreign investors highlights Sharjah’s strong global appeal, with investments coming from 109 nationalities. He said the emirate remains committed to sustaining this momentum by enhancing the real estate ecosystem and maintaining high standards of transparency and integration, in line with its vision for sustainable development.

Sale transactions of various types (sale, usufruct sale, and initial sales contracts) reached 15,686 during the period, valued at AED21.2 billion—up 45.1 percent from 10,809 sales in H1 2024. These covered 214 areas and a total area of 90 million square feet.

The “Muwailih Commercial” area led with 2,898 transactions worth AED3.5 billion, followed by Al-Belaida (1,593 transactions, AED1.3 billion), and Al-Metraq (1,387 transactions, AED430 million).

By property type, residential transactions dominated with 11,459 transactions, which represented 74.6 percent of the total, followed by industrial properties with 3,195 transactions (20.8 percent), commercial properties with 603 transactions (4 percent), and agricultural properties with 95 transactions (0.6 percent).

During the same period, the number of mortgage transactions has reached 2,582, with a total value of AED5.7 billion, completed through 24 financing entities.

As for the areas with the highest number of mortgage transactions, "Tilal" topped with 194 transactions valued at AED339.2 million, followed by " Muwailih Commercial" with 167 transactions valued at AED707.3 million, "Um Fanain" with 146 transactions valued at AED222.6 million, and "Al-Saja'a Industrial" with 71 transactions valued at AED204.8 million.

Eight new real estate projects were registered, including four residential complexes in Muwailih Commercial, Al-Tay, and Al-Tay West, as well as four new towers—two industrial in Al-Saja’a Industrial, and two residential/commercial towers in Al-Belaida and Al-Waha.

A total of 109 nationalities invested in Sharjah’s real estate market in H1 2025. UAE nationals accounted for AED12.2 billion in investments across 14,307 properties (45.2 percent of total). GCC nationals invested AED1.2 billion across 889 properties (4.6 percent), while other Arab investors contributed AED5.4 billion through 4,057 properties (20.1 percent).

Similarly, investments by other nationalities witnessed record growth, totalling about AED8.1 billion across 3,878 properties, representing 30.1 percent of the total investment value.

The number of foreign investors in Sharjah rose 39.4 percent year-on-year to 6,662, with 7,448 properties traded, up 40.6 percent.

By number of properties traded, Emirati investors led with 14,307 properties, followed by investors from India (1,525), Syria (969), Egypt (685), Jordan (678), and Iraq (576).