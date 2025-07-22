Bahrain - A total of 4,299 building permits have been issued in the first half of the year, a 31.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak affirmed that the urban and investment sectors in Bahrain are witnessing steady growth.

He noted that the ministry is continuously working to improve the mechanisms for issuing building permits in a way that contribute to the development of the investment and real estate sectors in the country, clearly reflected in the figures released by the Benayat building permit system.

“The construction sector issued 4,299 building permits during the first half of 2025, marking an increase of 31.5pc compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting positive indicators of urban growth and economic progress” said Mr Al Mubarak.

“Total licensed built-up area amounted to approximately 1.743 million square metres, a 57.9pc increase from the first half of the previous year.

“These figures highlight Bahrain’s supportive environment and proactive government facilitation and the role of the Benayat system in accelerating permit issuance and enhancing service quality.”

Mr Al Mubarak stated that new services have been introduced via the Benayat system in co-ordination with the Information and eGovernment Authority to streamline procedures and improve service quality for investors and real estate developers.

These new services include: renovation permits, fencing permits, subdivision permits, merger permits, change-of-use permits, land reclamation permits (both onshore and offshore) and modification permits for new buildings.

He affirmed that the ministry was committed to the ongoing development of the Benayat system, and will aim to enhance the efficiency of municipal services across Bahrain and streamline processes in line with best practices, thereby improving the experience of clients, investors, and engineering offices.

It allows engineering offices to submit and track applications electronically, pay fees, and review regulations through an interactive map that covers all governorates.

The system is also integrated with the National Geographic Information Database, which includes more than 300 data layers used by more than 30 government and private entities.

This integration contributes to faster processing, improved planning, enhanced service quality, and strengthened inter-agency co-ordination to support sustainable development goals.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).