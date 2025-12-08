Leading Abu Dhabi developer Modon has unveiled Bashayer, an ultra-exclusive waterfront community development with views of Al Bateen and Abu Dhabi’s skyline.

A gated villa community, Bashayer boasts 157 villas offering a clubhouse with a rooftop infinity pool, all set within an open green park that includes a children’s playground and multiple sports courts.

Close to the villas, 330 premium residences are situated in two low-rise terraced buildings. A 3.5-kilometre waterfront promenade features walkable piers extending into the water, complemented by a linear park allowing pedestrian connectivity within the community.

Group CEO Bill O’Regan said: "The launch of Hudayriyat Island’s first waterfront community begins the next phase in its transformation as an integrated lifestyle destination. With Bashayer, Modon is realising the full potential of Hudayriyat’s coastal landscapes, inspiring connection and unlocking opportunity."

Modon Real Estate CEO Ibrahim Al Maghribi said: "Bashayer presents a rare opportunity to own an ultra-premium home on a world-class waterfront. Its design, scale and location will appeal to discerning buyers seeking long-term value in Abu Dhabi."

The neighbourhood offers ultra-premium four- and five-bedroom villas and one- to three-bedroom apartments, including four-bedroom penthouses, for relaxed yet vibrant living, he added.

