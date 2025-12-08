Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED 400 million contract to Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast for the construction of 38 Crown Garden Villas, an exclusive collection of grand residences at Palm Crown on Palm Jumeirah.

Situated at the pinnacle of Palm Jumeirah’s fronds, the Crown Garden Villas boast sweeping views of the island’s iconic landmarks and the Dubai skyline. Presented in five- and six-bedroom layouts across three distinct architectural styles, each villa showcases contemporary design, high-quality materials and spacious, thoughtfully crafted interiors.

The villas will provide a resort-inspired lifestyle, with private beach access, landscaped gardens, rooftop lounges and expansive terraces, offering an elevated waterfront living experience on the island.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “The Crown Garden Villas are a defining new addition to Palm Jumeirah, a development that continues to shape Dubai’s global stature. These residences reflect our commitment to creating exceptional destinations that combine architectural excellence with an unparalleled lifestyle.”

Batchu Sagar, Chief Executive Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast, added: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate through this landmark project. Our shared ambition is to deliver an exceptional community that captures the essence of refined waterfront living in Dubai.”

Spanning 7,316 to 8,322 sqft, each villa features floor-to-ceiling glazing, open-plan interiors and green courtyards, framed by bold vertical beams, geometric lines and cantilevered structures that maximise natural light and create seamless indoor-outdoor flow.