With 90 per cent of the show floor now sold out, Cityscape Qatar 2025 is gearing up to return to capital Doha this October with one of its most anticipated editions yet, said the event organisers Informa Tharawat.

Backed by over a decade-long legacy in the market, this year’s show is shaping up to be a definitive platform for Qatar’s real estate vision, they stated.

As the country continues to push forward its national development strategy, Cityscape Qatar remains at the heart of it - connecting investors, developers, and decision-makers to the future of real estate, it added.

"The momentum we’re seeing is a true reflection of Cityscape Qatar’s role in the market - as a catalyst for investment, opportunity, and long-term growth," remarked Alexander Heuff, the Group Director, Cityscape.

"This year’s theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Real Estate’, goes beyond just a tagline. It speaks to the ambitions of an entire industry as we look at how AI, urban innovation, and new demographics like Gen Z are rewriting the rules of investment and development," observed Heuff.

Landmark launches to investment opportunities

Cityscape Qatar 2025 will feature more than 70 exhibitors across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and logistics sectors.

From landmark launches to global investment opportunities, the event will spotlight transformative projects that reflect the region’s rapid evolution, said the organisers.

Also back this year are some of its key initiatives including:

*CityscapeWIRE (Women in Real Estate) known in the industry as a trusted, knowledge-driven space where women across the sector can connect, share insight, and build meaningful networks that support their growth in the industry.

*The Future Architecture Showcase: A collaboration with Qatar University’s Department of Architecture and Urban Planning, spotlighting the next generation of design talent

As the country’s leading real estate exhibition, Cityscape Qatar will bring together global visionaries, investors, and developers to explore the next era of real estate.

The participants will get to discover cutting-edge projects, meet key players, and unlock new investment potential, said the organisers.

This year’s edition promises to be a landmark moment for the region’s real estate sector and a glimpse into the cities of tomorrow, they added.-TradeArabia News Service

