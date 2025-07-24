Egyptian real estate company Westway Developments is preparing to launch a new mixed-use project in 6th of October City, West Cairo, with investments of 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($61 million), the company’s CEO Mohamed Fawzy told Zawya Projects.

Spread across 15,000 square metres (sqm), the upcoming development will include commercial units, office space, clinics, and serviced apartments.

Fawzy said the company expects to generate EGP 7 billion ($142 million) in total sales from the project.

“We are planning to deliver the project within three years and aim to sell 40 percent of the units by the fourth quarter of 2025,” he noted.

Westway is currently working on six projects that span commercial, residential, medical, and hospitality segments. The company is targeting EGP 4 billion in sales revenue across its portfolio in 2025.

(1 US Dollar = 49.08 Egyptian pounds)

