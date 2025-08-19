The UAE has dominated the mergers and acquisitions sector in the first half of the year, with transactions accounting for nearly half of the total for the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

During the six-month period, the UAE saw $25.4 billion in M&A deals, representing around 43% of the total $58.7 billion in MENA transactions, according to EY data.

"The United Arab Emirates (UAE)... remains a magnet for global capital, supported by a stable regulatory framework and a focus on economic diversification, while regional partnerships with Europe, Asia and North America are opening doors to fresh growth channels," said Brad Watson, MENA EY-Parthenon Leader.

Another dominant player, Saudi Arabia recorded $2.5 billion worth of deals, accounting for approximately 4.3% of the total.

The investments in the two countries were mainly in chemicals, technology, industrials and real estate.

Regional performance

The whole region recorded 425 M&A transactions, posting a 31% rise in volume and a 19% growth in value.

The growth has been driven by regulatory reforms or policy changes, as well as improved macroeconomic outlook. Continued diversification efforts have also played a significant role in higher M&A activity in the region.

"MENA's dealmaking continues to thrive in 2025, reflecting investor confidence in the region's long-term fundamentals," said Anil Menon, MENA EY-Parthenon Head of M&A and Equity Capital Markets Leader.

"Stable oil prices, ongoing infrastructure development and a strategic focus on technology, chemicals and industrials are creating solid foundations for sustained activity."

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com