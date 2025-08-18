AMMAN — Jordan Gate Company on Sunday announced a “significant” progress in the construction works of its flagship real estate project, located near the Sixth Circle in Amman.

The company confirmed that works were proceeding according to the approved timeline, with key developments including the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, interior partitioning, exterior works for main entrances and facilities, as well as landscaping and outdoor areas, which reinforces confidence in completing and delivering the project by next year, 2026, the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan Gate General Manager Tareq Abdul Rahman said the project is regaining strong momentum, noting rising interest from both Jordanians and expatriates. "What we are offering is not merely a residential project, but a fully integrated lifestyle experience built on carefully designed standards and services to meet the highest expectations," he added.

He also highlighted the importance of strategic partnership and coordination with the Greater Amman Municipality to ensure the project aligns with infrastructure and future urban development plans.

The "Sixth Circle Towers" project sits in the heart of Amman and comprises two 39-storey towers connected by a multi-purpose podium housing a shopping centre. The first phase includes 215 residential units, a retail centre with 72 shops, recreational facilities such as a swimming pool, health club, cycling track and gardens, along with parking for 1,764 vehicles.

Future phases of the development will feature a hotel and office spaces in the southern tower.

In 2005, His Majesty King Abdullah laid the foundation stone for the Jordan Gate project, the first phase of the $1 billion Royal Metropolis plan.

Implemented by the Bahrain-based Gulf Finance House, the project started in 2005 as a strategic partnership with the Kuwait Investment and Finance Company and the GAM, which initially contributed the 28,500 square metres land before it withdrew from the partnership.

Construction of the Jordan Gate has not progressed as smoothly as hoped.

In September 2006, work on the project was halted, when three stories of the north tower collapsed, killing four workers and injuring 15 others.

A month earlier, a fire broke out in the 8th storey of the north tower, causing no fatalities or injuries.

Later, the municipality withdrew from the partnership and sold its 10 per cent stake to Kuwaiti Bayan Holding Company, which paid JD10.5 million for the shares.

In 2022, the GAM announced resuming construction of the Jordan Gate twin towers by becoming a partner through obtaining 31 per cent of the capital of the company that owns the project.

The project is considered a key national initiative aimed at supporting and revitalizing the residential and commercial sectors. It aspires to become an all-in-one destination for living, working, and shopping in a strategic location in central Amman.

Jordan Gate Company’s website says the development project includes a 43-story northern residential tower, featuring 216 apartments in 11 distinct layouts, ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom units, in addition to two luxury penthouse units.

The project also includes a fully integrated commercial center with 72 retail outlets, as well as a variety of service and recreational facilities such as a health club, an outdoor sports court, a panoramic swimming pool on the 11th floor, landscaped gardens, a pedestrian promenade, and parking for 1,764 vehicles.

