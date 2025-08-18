Stonepeak, the New York-based alternative investment firm managing $76.3 billion in assets, has launched a renewable energy platform in the Middle East to develop utility-scale projects across the region.

WahajPeak, will target solar, wind, and battery storage developments across the GCC and broader Middle East. It will be led by Mothana Qteishat, former Vice President at Jinko Power.

The launch builds on Stonepeak’s partnership with The Arab Energy Fund, with plans to jointly invest $1 billion in energy infrastructure across the region.

Stonepeak has launched platforms such as Peak Energy and Synera Renewable Energy in Asia—both focused on the development, ownership, and operation of renewable assets including energy storage.

The alternative investment firm opened an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in September 2024.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com