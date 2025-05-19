The Arab Energy Fund has partnered with US investment firm Stonepeak to invest $1 billion in energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

The partnership will primarily focus on businesses in the energy sector, helping to build infrastructure in the region.

Khalid Ali Al-Ruwaigh, CEO of the Arab Energy Fund, said the alliance will help accelerate the development of future-ready energy platforms that contribute to economic growth and energy security in the region.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com