Bahrain Marina Development Company (BMDC), the master developer of the Bahrain Marina project on the eastern waterfront of Manama, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Batelco by Beyon to provide integrated internal and external GSM communication services across its premium project - Bahrain Marina.

The initiative aims to significantly enhance mobile and internet coverage throughout all project facilities and surrounding areas, it stated.

The agreement was signed during Cityscape Bahrain 2025 in the presence of Eng. Hisham Almoayyed, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Head of Project Development at Bahrain Marina Development Company, Abdulla Danesh, Batelco by BeyonGeneral Manager Enterprise, and senior officials from both organisations.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both parties to supporting digital transformation and establishing advanced infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of residents and visitors while delivering a seamless technological experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Eng. Hisham Almoayyed, the Acting CEO at Bahrain Marina Development Company, said: "This agreement represents a significant milestone that underscores Bahrain Marina’s commitment to adopting the latest technologies to enhance the quality of life within the project. Our goal is to build a modern residential and commercial community where architectural innovation is complemented by smart digital solutions, ensuring an exceptional experience for both residents and visitors."

"Through our collaboration with Batelco by Beyon, one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Kingdom, we are setting new standards for digital infrastructure in next-generation real estate developments in Bahrain, in alignment with the national drive to support the digital economy and enhance the readiness of future projects," he stated.

Abdulla Danesh, General Manager Enterprise at Batelco by Beyon, expressed delight at the partnership with Bahrain Marina, one of the kingdom’s most prominent development projects.

"Through this agreement, we will deliver a fully integrated network of high-quality telecommunications services that ensure a seamless and reliable digital experience for residents and visitors, further strengthening the project’s position as an advanced and connected destination at both the national and regional levels," he noted.

The agreement forms part of Bahrain Marina’s broader strategy to integrate smart-city technologies across its facilities, including unified communication systems, intelligent monitoring and energy-management solutions, all aimed at creating a connected, sustainable environment that guarantees the highest standards of comfort and security for residents and investors.

