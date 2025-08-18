Iraq has allocated 1,000 acres of land for the development of a low-cost residential city dedicated to young people in the 18 to 40 age group, a government adviser said on Saturday.

Ali Hilal, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Executive Director of the Supreme Council for Youth, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the initiative targets an age group that continues to face housing challenges, and especially youth at the start of their adult lives.

Hilal said multiple sites are being studied to identify the most suitable location, adding that the project will serve as a pilot and could later be extended to other provinces if successful.

He also highlighted Iraq’s rapid demographic growth, with an annual population increase of 3 - 4 percent, equivalent to about 1–1.2 million births per year. Around 900,000 to 1 million Iraqis enter the workforce annually, adding pressure on the labour and housing markets.

