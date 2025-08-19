On the outer edge of Saudi Arabia’s west coast, a distinct architectural story is unfolding.

Set on Ummahat Island, a protected stretch of sand and sea only accessible by private boat or seaplane, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, introduces a rare new standard for coastal living in the region.

Part of the Red Sea Residences portfolio, this is not a resort with homes. It is a home shaped by nature, designed for those who seek space, serenity, and a deeper relationship with the natural world, says the developer.

With just 19 villas crafted by Foster + Partners and Wimberly Interiors, Nujuma offers an architectural dialogue between dune-inspired forms and the textures of the Saudi coastline. Curved silhouettes and organic lines evoke shells, breeze, and salt, all while treading lightly on the land.

Inside, homes are layered with neutral tones, organic textures, and understated finishes that reflect regional artistry and the tranquility of island life. Expansive terraces and floor-to-ceiling openings frame the sea, while details such as handwoven rugs and locally inspired ceramics give each space its own rhythm. Residences open directly onto white-sand beaches and uninterrupted views, with private pools and generous indoor-outdoor areas designed for slow living.

With layouts ranging from one- to two-bedroom beachfront homes, starting at approximately 149 sq m, each has been designed to feel expansive, yet grounded. It is made for hosting, retreating, or simply moving at the pace of the island.

Each home is supported by the Ritz-Carlton Reserve’s discreet and intuitive hospitality. From dedicated butlers and private chefs to wellness advisors and on-call concierges, service is tailored to every resident. Homeowners also enjoy access to Neyrah Spa, a sea-facing wellness sanctuary offering holistic therapies and treatments rooted in local traditions. At the same time, those seeking movement can explore yoga, meditation or active pursuits arranged entirely to their preference.

Beyond the villas, the island connects to the experiences of The Red Sea. Residents can enjoy diving and snorkelling across vibrant coral sites with Galaxea, join paddleboarding and overwater activities with WAMA, or explore desert trails and guided hikes curated by Akun. Days can begin with sunrise over the reef and end with astronomy-led stargazing under some of the clearest skies in the region.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President - Mixed-Use Development, EMEA at Marriott International, said: “Nujuma marks an exciting new chapter for Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and we’re proud to introduce the brand’s first residential offering in the Middle East. Every element of the experience has been designed to reflect the Reserve’s core values — rare location, immersive design, and deeply personal service. From the natural beauty of Ummahat Island to the sense of stillness and escape it offers, Nujuma presents a distinctive opportunity for those seeking a meaningful retreat in one of the world’s most remarkable settings.”

On neighbouring Shura Island, the destination will feature curated retail, dining, and cultural spaces designed to complement residential life. In contrast, nearby Laheq — an island predominantly focused on residential living — will introduce further lifestyle options, including yachting, wellness, and sport.

The destination is served by Red Sea International, a dedicated airport offering direct access to The Red Sea and its surrounding islands. Upon full completion in 2030, The Red Sea will include 50 resorts and more than 1,000 residences across 22 islands and six inland locations — transforming the region into a truly liveable coastal address.