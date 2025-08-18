Sumou Real Estate Co. has won a 135 million Saudi riyals ($36 million) contract to develop and execute infrastructure work for a project in Jeddah.



The contract was awarded by Diyar Real Estate Development Fund Co., a real estate fund managed by SEDCO Capital, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.



The contract is valued at 135 million Saudi riyals ($36 million).



The project, located in the South Obhor neighborhood, covers an area of 960,000 square metres, the statement said.



No other details on the project were given.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

