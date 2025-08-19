Muscat: With a total length exceeding 51 kilometres, the dual-carriageway project linking Duqm Airport roundabout with the crude oil storage tanks of Oman Tank Terminal Company in Ras Markaz, has been opened for traffic.

This project in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm constitutes a vital new artery that strengthens Duqm’s position as a global hub for investment and logistics.

The dual-carriageway extends 42.9 kilometres with two lanes in each direction, supported by a secondary road network measuring 11.5 kilometres, including side roundabout entrances and airport access roads.

The project connects the oil tanks in Ras Markaz with Duqm Airport, running alongside the Green Industries Zone and several major projects under development.

It also links to the road leading to Dhahr village and the strategic road to Salalah.

This integration enhances the connectivity of vital facilities and serves various strategic projects in the southern part of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

Eng. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Hakamani, Director of the Technical Affairs Department at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, confirmed that the project cost reached OMR57.6 million.

He explained that its opening represents a qualitative leap in Duqm’s infrastructure development, as it facilitates movement between key facilities, connects the airport with energy and industrial projects, and enhances the zone’s attractiveness to investors.

He added that the project was executed in compliance with the highest global quality standards and within the scheduled timeline, reflecting a strong commitment to providing a safe and sustainable environment for economic and logistics activities.

Al-Hakamani noted that the dual-carriageway will contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm regionally and internationally, thanks to infrastructure capable of accommodating rapid investment growth and supporting logistics supply chains, which are a cornerstone for attracting investments in the energy, petrochemical, and support service sectors.

Meanwhile, Eng Saif bin Saeed Al-Amri, Project Engineer at Oman Company for the Development of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm “Tatweer,” stated that the project scope included the installation of a modern lighting network equipped with an intelligent control and management system, connected to advanced electrical grids.

It also involved constructing culverts for rainwater drainage along the road, ensuring the sustainability of the infrastructure and the safety of traffic under various weather conditions.

A portion of the project’s value was also allocated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enhancing the participation of national companies in major projects, and supporting the local economy,

In addition to creating direct and indirect job opportunities for national talent.

Thus, the project is not merely strategic infrastructure but also a developmental driver contributing to advancing economic and social development.

This achievement reaffirms the commitment of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm to continue investing in integrated infrastructure that provides a solid foundation for industrial, commercial, and tourism projects, transforming Duqm into a global multi-sector economic hub.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

