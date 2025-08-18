The Governor’s Office of Oman’s Al Dakhiliyah governorate has issued a consultancy tender for the Asala Bahla Project, an integrated tourism development planned in the Wilayat of Bahla.

The project, located on a 16,000 square metre site in the Asala area, is expected to involve an investment of around 8 million Omani rials ($21 million).

The project to combine cultural authenticity with modern hospitality to create a distinctive destination, according to Invest Oman.

The consultancy contract covers master planning, detailed design, and architectural lead services.

“Bid submissions are due by 2 September 2025, with an award expected in the fourth quarter of 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Pre-qualified bidders include Almanarah Engineering Consultancy, Archplan Consultancy, Liwan for Development, Bonyan Construction, Modon Engineering Consultancy, Nas Engineering Consultancy, Atlas International Engineering Consultancy, Espace Engineering Consultancy, Meridian Engineering Consultancy, Isag Consulting Engineers, and Arabic House Engineering Consultancy.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.