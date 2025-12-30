Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s low-cost carrier, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amman City Airport.

Under the agreement, Jazeera Airways is set to become the first airline to operate scheduled commercial flights at the airport, further strengthening the air bridge between Kuwait and Jordan.

The MoU was officially signed by Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, and Ahmed Azzam, CEO of Jordan Airport Company (JAC).

Operations from Amman City Airport are expected to commence next month, following the completion of necessary technical and regulatory arrangements

Pasupathi said: “As we celebrate 20 years of flying, we also honor two decades of connecting Kuwait to Amman. By signing this MoU, we are honored to be the first airline to establish operations at Amman City Airport. This agreement is a testament of our commitment to the Jordanian market. Operating from this strategic location, we will offer passengers more choice and a faster route into the city, reinforcing our mission of accessible and efficient travel. We also bring our signature T5 airport experience directly to Amman, delivering a fast, affordable, and hassle-free journey that prioritizes our customers' most valuable assets: both time and money.”

Azzam added: “The signing of this MoU represents a key strategic step in the development of Amman City Airport and in strengthening its role as a vital gateway for regional air traffic. We are pleased to welcome Jazeera Airways as the first airline to launch scheduled commercial operations at the airport, reflecting the strong partnership and shared vision between both parties. This collaboration will enhance passenger choice, ease congestion at primary airports, and contribute to boosting tourism and economic ties between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Kuwait, in line with our strategy to develop a flexible and future-ready airport infrastructure.”

