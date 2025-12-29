Pace, a leading multidisciplinary consultancy firm providing architecture, engineering and planning services, has entered into a joint venture with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Som) to work on the expansion of the Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Announcing the contract win, Pace said the new joint venture brings together its regional expertise and long-standing presence in the kingdom alongwith SOM's global experience in large-scale, complex aviation projects.

The collaboration aims to support the next phase of development of the Hajj Terminal, one of the world's most significant gateways for religious travel.

According to Pace, the Hajj Terminal reinforces its strong commitment to the kingdom and its continued contribution to nationally significant infrastructure developments, and it represents a strategic step within Saudi Arabia's ongoing development agenda.

It further solidifies the kingdom's growing position as a regional hub and tourism destination, and we are proud to be a part of this ongoing transformation.

