Bahrain - The historic Old Manama Suq, stretching from Al Musaqqaf to Bab Al Bahrain, is set to receive a facelift as part of a broader government drive to revive the kingdom’s historic urban centres.

Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi said the first phase of the project has a budget of approximately BD680,000, with work on two landmark locations expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“The development of Manama Suq is part of a comprehensive national plan to rehabilitate historic areas and enhance infrastructure efficiency, while preserving the market’s architectural and cultural identity,” Ms Al Sairafi said, in a written response to a parliamentary question from financial and economic affairs committee chairman Ahmed Al Salloom.

The first phase focuses on redeveloping the main entrance to the suq at Al Musaqqaf, the pedestrian walkway leading to the Kanoo Museum, and the Bab Al Bahrain commercial complex – all considered key gateways that shape visitors’ first impressions of the historic market.

A tender for these works was issued in April 2025, with the contractor appointed in July after evaluation procedures were completed.

Necessary approvals and licences have since been obtained, and on-site work has already begun.

“These sites are among the most prominent landmarks in the market area and are frequented daily by citizens, residents and tourists,” the minister noted.

Ms Al Sairafi revealed that a joint committee has been formed to oversee the project, bringing together the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, and the Urban Planning and Development Authority.

“This unified framework ensures that all initiatives are co-ordinated, culturally sensitive and aligned with approved development guidelines for the Manama area,” she said.

The minister further explained that the initiative is being carried out in line with His Majesty King Hamad’s directive to protect Bahrain’s historic buildings and cities, and under the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to redevelop Manama as a vibrant cultural and economic destination.

Ms Al Sairafi stressed that all development works will adhere to a unified design language that reflects the character of the suq, supported by a dedicated heritage construction guide that takes into account the city’s historical evolution.

“Our goal is to strike a careful balance between modern development and architectural preservation, so the Manama Suq remains a living symbol of Bahrain’s cultural identity,” she said.

Addressing concerns about traders, the minister confirmed that direct meetings have been held with merchants and shop owners to explain the development phases and listen to their feedback.

“We are keen to ensure that the interests of traders are protected and that disruption is minimised throughout implementation,” she added.

Ms Al Sairafi said timelines for subsequent phases will be announced once administrative and financial procedures are finalised and further co-ordination approvals are secured.

“When completed, the revitalised Manama Suq will emerge as a stronger cultural, commercial and tourism destination – firmly rooted in history, yet equipped for the future,” she added.

Mr Al Salloom, who is also Strategic Thinking Bloc president, welcomed the clarity provided by the ministry.

“Manama Suq is not just a commercial hub, but a national landmark,” he said. “This redevelopment will strengthen its role in tourism, support small businesses and preserve its historic value for future generations.”

Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Tarradah also backed the project, emphasising its importance for the capital. “The rehabilitation of Manama Suq will enhance the city’s urban landscape and improve the visitor experience, while respecting the market’s authentic character,” he said.

“This is a vital step in revitalising the heart of the capital.”

