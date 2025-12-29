Oman - The Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar in Oman is witnessing the implementation of a package of development, service, and tourism projects carried out by A’Dakhiliyah Governorate.

With a total estimated cost of RO 9 million ($23 million), these projects are part of efforts to develop infrastructure, enhance tourism appeal, and improve the quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors, reported ONA.

Sheikh Sultan Mansour Al Ghafili, Wali of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, stated that among the most prominent projects currently underway in Al Jabal Al Akhdar are the development of the wilayat's entrance and the dualisation of the main road.

This is in addition to the paving of a number of internal roads, and other road projects still in the awarding stage. These, said the Wali, contribute to improving road network efficiency, enhancing traffic safety, and facilitating access to various tourist and residential sites within the wilayat.

He pointed to a number of service and community projects that have been delivered, including Al Jabal Al Akhdar Park, which serves as an urban green space enhancing quality of life, and the Celebrations and Festivals Square project.

The latter is an integrated project providing an organised environment for hosting seasonal events and activities, and supporting entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises through integrated service facilities that contribute to stimulating tourism and economic activity in the wilayat.

He added that Al Jabal Al Akhdar is witnessing the implementation of a number of investment projects by the private sector, most notably a project to establish and operate an integrated commercial complex in the Hayl Al Yaman area.

The complex will include a three-star hotel, an educational garden, an entertainment center, and a commercial market, contributing to diversifying the tourism and entertainment services offered to visitors.

Investment projects also include a 3D open-air arena in the Seeh Qatana area, and the Da'an Al-Busaytain Park, in addition to the operation of Seeh Qatana Park, which features entertainment facilities, a restaurant, and a mountain viewpoint, capitalising on the unique natural assets that distinguish the wilayat.

The Wali also touched on the major strategic projects currently under implementation, explaining that the 'Al Jabal Al A'ali' (High Mountain) Tourism City is one of the most prominent promising investment projects in the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

With an estimated construction and investment cost of RO 1.2 billion, it spans an area exceeding 11.8 square kilometers, at an altitude of approximately 2,400 meters above sea level.

The project includes over 2,500 residential units accommodating about 10,000 people, alongside a hotel system comprising more than 2,000 rooms, the highest golf course in the region covering an estimated area of 1.5 million square meters, in addition to more than 10 architectural, cultural, and tourist landmarks.

The project is based on principles of sustainability and the green economy, relying on renewable energy and applying smart low-emission mobility solutions.

This contributes to generating job opportunities and supporting the local economy. Additionally, a cable car (telepherique) project is being created to link A’Dakhiliyah Governorate with South Al Batinah Governorate, serving this important tourist site.

Concluding his remarks, the Wali affirmed that A’Dakhiliyah Governorate places special emphasis on implementing projects that consider the unique characteristics of the mountainous environment, achieve high added value, contribute to diversifying income sources, and enhance sustainable job opportunities, particularly in sectors related to tourism and small and medium enterprises.

This strengthens the position of Al Jabal Al Akhdar as a leading tourism and development destination within Oman.

