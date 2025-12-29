Doha, Qatar: The volume of mortgage transactions of Qatar’s real estate sector registered 115 transactions worth QR3.760bn in November this year.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 45 (equivalent to 39.1 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 40 transactions (equivalent to 34.8 percent). Then Al Dhaayen Municipality with 11 transactions (equivalent to 9.6 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, according to data released by the Ministry of Justice.

This was further followed by Al Wakrah and Umm Slal which saw 8 transactions each representing 7 percent, Al Shamal (2 transactions) representing 1.7 percent, Al Khor and Dhakira (one transaction each) representing 0.9 percent) municipalities of the total mortgaged properties.

Regarding the value of mortgages in November 2025, Doha Municipality comes first with amount of QR2.299bn while Al Khor and Al Thakira municipalities registered the lowest value reaching QR2.437m.

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, it is found that the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties is greater than the ratio of the amounts of mortgage transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Doha Municipality It is found that the amount of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate compared to the number of mortgage transactions.

For Doha Municipality the percentage of mortgage amount and the real estate number reached 61.2 percent and 39.1 percent resepecively. For Al Rayyan and Al Daayen municipalities the percentage of mortgage amount was 28.3 percent and 6.1 percent respectively.

The real estate trading data during the month shows that the real estate sector continues its steady growth strongly in various investment and commercial fields, thus continuing the active trading movement witnessed by the sector during the recent period, especially with the issuance of new laws and decisions related to real estate brokerage, real estate registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, in addition to laws attracting local and foreign capital.

This data also confirms the strength and solidity of the foundations of the Qatari economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as one of its main components.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during November this year revealed that Doha and Al Rayyan municipalities registered six mortgaged properties, and Al Daayen Municipality registered one property of the top ten mortgaged properties.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 80 percent of the total value of the mortgage transactions that were processed during November this year.

Meanwhile, during November 2025 the trading movement in the residential units witnessed an increase in trading volume compared to previous month where number of deals reached 160 for residential units with a total value of QR235.599m.

Recently, Qatar enacted Ministerial Decisions No. 70 and 71 to implement the updated Real Estate Registration Law, representing a major reform of the property registration framework. The new regulations outline procedures for recording and authenticating transactions, introduce electronic registration and digital signatures, and aim to improve transparency and efficiency. These reforms are expected to strengthen investor confidence and support Qatar’s ongoing digital-transformation agenda.

Qatar’s real estate sector has significant potential for growth. This positions the country at the forefront of global investment, fostering a sustainable and attractive business environment that benefits the national economy and fulfils future generations’ aspirations.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

