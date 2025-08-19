RIYADH — Deputy Emir of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish and operate a passenger train station in the Zulfi governorate.

The agreement was signed between the Saudi Railways Company and the Cooperative Society for Logistics Services in the Riyadh Region in a ceremony held at the deputy emir's office in Al-Qasr Al-Hakam in Riyadh on Monday.



Governor of Zulfi Saleh Al-Rafie, CEO of the Saudi Railways Company Dr. Bashar Al-Malik, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative Society for Logistics Services in the region Mohammed Al-Qashami also attended the ceremony.



Speaking on the occasion, the deputy emir praised the qualitative development leaps witnessed by the Riyadh region within a short span of time. "At present, Riyadh has become the capital of political decision-making, a global economic center, and a tourism capital, hosting major events such as the 2027 Asian Cup, Expo 2030, and the 2034 World Cup," he said.



The railway station project is one of the pioneering projects in which the non-profit sector contributes to achieving development. This agreement will add a new passenger station in the Zulfi governorate, making it the seventh station on the Northern Railway network, which departs from Riyadh towards Al-Qurayyat, passing through Al-Majma'a, Al-Qassim, Hail, and Al-Jouf. This will enhance railway transportation services and provide advanced and effective solutions for the mobility of the people in the governorate.

