Thumbay Group has announced the launch of Thumbay Medicity Dubai, a major new academic healthcare destination in Al Qusais, Dubai.

Designed as a “city within a city,” Thumbay Medicity Dubai marks the group’s next strategic milestone in building globally relevant healthcare ecosystems, the group said.

The campus unites a Gulf Medical University branch campus, Thumbay University Hospital Dubai, advanced research facilities, simulation and skills centres, and a full healthcare support network including labs, pharmacies, wellness systems, and hospitality spaces.

The healthcare destination will have a capacity for 3000 students, 1000 employment opportunities, and a floating population of 6,000. The city offers students the advantage of learning inside real clinical environments, and patients access to care that is directly supported by education and research.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, said: “Thumbay Medicity Dubai is more than an expansion. It is the next chapter of a dream that began with one clear belief — education, healthcare, and research must grow together. We are very much aligned with the vision of Dubai, and the city now gains an integrated academic medical city built to shape future professionals, elevate patient care, and fuel new discoveries. Our vision has always been global, but deeply human.”

The education zone will host Gulf Medical University’s Dubai campus, featuring Thumbay College of Management of AI in Healthcare, Advanced Simulation Labs, Surgical Skills Centers, International Foundation streams, AI-driven learning environments, and specialised colleges.

Prof Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, added: “This campus gives students access to a second fully equipped academic location in one of the world’s most dynamic cities. It reflects our commitment to contemporary education, global exposure, and building the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

The healthcare zone will anchor around Thumbay University Hospital Dubai, launching in Phase One with renal dialysis, cardiology, orthopedics, and rehabilitation services, and expanding into a comprehensive multi-specialty academic hospital.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, said: “Dubai becomes a major hub for our healthcare system. With hospitals, labs, pharmacies and medical tourism programs integrated into one destination, our focus remains clear — accessible, compassionate care backed by academic excellence.”

Strategically located on the Dubai–Sharjah border in Al Qusais, Thumbay Medicity offers direct access to major population clusters, international travel connectivity, and a thriving student and healthcare ecosystem. With this launch, Thumbay Group strengthens its position as one of the region’s most comprehensive academic healthcare networks — building not just institutions, but environments where learning heals, research advances care, and communities grow.

