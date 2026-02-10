Logistics technology company Bosta has signed a strategic collaboration with global payments technology company Mastercard to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and drive e-commerce growth in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

Under the collaboration, the two companies will introduce a dedicated discount program for Mastercard Business cardholders, giving eligible businesses access to preferential benefits across Bosta’s logistics services.

The initiative is designed to help enterprises manage delivery operations more efficiently while reducing costs as they scale.

The partnership combines Bosta’s logistics infrastructure and end-to-end e-commerce capabilities with Mastercard’s global reach, digital innovation, payments expertise, and data-driven insights.

Together, the companies aim to offer a comprehensive ecosystem that enables businesses to streamline operations and grow more effectively in line with evolving market needs.

Through secure and reliable payment technologies, access to business-enabling resources, and a broad network of financial institutions, Mastercard supports SMEs in expanding into new markets, accelerating digital transformation, and building long-term resilience.

By integrating logistics and digital payments more closely, Bosta and Mastercard aim to contribute to a more agile e-commerce landscape in Egypt, supporting SMEs as they navigate growth and changing market dynamics.

