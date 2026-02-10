Spain’s Indra Group said Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), the state-backed national railway company, has extended the operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for the Mecca-Medina high-speed line in Saudi Arabia.

The group will continue to support and operate the technological rail traffic management, signalling, telecommunications, booking, ticketing, access control, safety and IT systems for the Haramain High-Speed Railway, it said in a statement.

The agreement increases the company’s order backlog to more than €130 million ($155 million) and includes an extension of at least five years.

The new contract, signed by the Spanish consortium Consorcio Español Alta Velocidad Meca Medina (CEAVMM), will incorporate 20 additional trains from Spain’s Talgo, which will also be fitted with the group’s telecommunications systems.

The integrated rail traffic management systems (TMS) on the line linking the two Saudi cities are essential for the safe and efficient operation of its 450-plus kilometres of track and for transporting the 900,000 passengers each month, the group said in a statement.

The company also provides comprehensive management of Riyadh’s ticketing system, which serves over 800 buses and BRT lines.

Indra Group has over 2,500 mobility projects deployed in 50 countries and more than 100 cities worldwide.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

