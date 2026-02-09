DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened a 600-metre bridge comprising four lanes at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the link road connecting Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City, as part of the main intersections development project along Al Qudra Road.

The corridor extends from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, and continuing along Al Qudra Road.

The newly completed bridge improves traffic flow on Al Qudra Road and the connecting road between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City, increases capacity by 191 percent, from 6,600 vehicles per hour to 19,200 vehicles per hour, and reduces waiting time at the junction by 55 percent, cutting delays from 113 seconds to 52 seconds.

RTA will open the northern (left side) bridge on 15th February at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The 700-metre bridge provides two lanes in each direction, pending completion of works on the southern (right-side) bridge. The structure will serve traffic along Al Qudra Road towards Al Qudra City and in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, said, “Al Qudra Road Development Project is being implemented in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to complete the development of road network infrastructure. The project supports smoother mobility for residents and visitors, keeps pace with Dubai’s sustained urban expansion, and addresses the emirate’s growing development and population needs.”

Al Tayer added, “The project includes upgrading several key intersections, and constructing bridges extending 2,700 metres, as well as widening and improving the existing road over a total length of 11.6 km. It will increase road capacity and cut journey time by 70 percent, reducing travel time from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes. The project will serve residential and development areas accommodating an estimated 400,000 residents and visitors.”

Mattar Al Tayer stated, “Al Qudra Road is one of the key projects undertaken to upgrade and strengthen Dubai’s east–west road corridors. The project, extending from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road, serves several major development areas, most notably Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, DAMAC Hills, Mudon, and The Sustainable City.”

“The project increases capacity, improves traffic efficiency at strategic intersections, reduces congestion, and shortens travel times between key destinations. It also ensures smoother, uninterrupted traffic flow along Al Qudra Road towards Emirates Road and onwards to Al Qudra City, and vice versa, while enhancing road safety standards and supporting urban growth and economic activity across the communities served by the corridor.”

In addition to the newly completed bridge at Al Qudra Road intersection and the link road connecting Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City, the project involves upgrading the intersection between Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street through the construction of a 700-metre bridge providing four lanes in each direction.

The works incorporate auxiliary lanes along the side ramps, with two lanes per ramp, ensuring seamless traffic flow in all directions without affecting the main carriageway. The project also includes the construction ofa 500-metre bridge to serve traffic moving from Al Qudra Road to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards Jebel Ali.

RTA is further constructing a 900-metre bridge to accommodate traffic from Al Qudra Road to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards the city centre and Dubai International Airport, in addition to developing 3 km of service roads on both sides of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to enhance connectivity with surrounding development projects.

The intersection upgrade will increase road capacity from 7,800 vehicles per hour to 19,400 vehicles per hour and reduce waiting time at the junction of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street by 85 percent, cutting delays from 393 seconds to 60 seconds.

The project includes upgrading Al Qudra Road from its intersection with Emirates Road to the existing roundabout serving several key development communities, most notably Town Square Dubai, Mira Developments, and DAMAC Hills 2.

The works include widening Al Qudra Road by increasing the number of lanes in both directions along a 3.4 km stretch within the developers’ zone. RTA is also constructing a new 4.8 km road in the southern section of the area and linking it directly to Emirates Road to improve entry and exit movements to and from surrounding developments.

The project also adds extra lanes on both sides of Emirates Road over a total length of 4.8 km, further enhancing connectivity with development projects across the area.