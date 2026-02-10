DAMMAM — Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi said Sunday that the GCC railway project is expected to be inaugurated in 2030.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Transport and Roads Forum in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Al-Budaiwi said GCC countries place high priority on developing transport infrastructure, citing its strategic importance in facilitating mobility and generating positive economic and social impacts.

He described the forum as an important platform that allows participants to benefit from diverse expertise and exchange experiences in the transport and logistics sector.

On the Gulf railway project, Al-Budaiwi said there is strong regional ambition to complete the initiative, noting that some GCC states have made significant progress, while others have reached moderate levels of completion.

“The target date for opening the project and connecting the railway networks between GCC countries is 2030, God willing,” he said.

He added that the railway will expand mobility options between Gulf capitals, complementing air travel and road transport, as well as maritime transport in some cases.

Al-Budaiwi said the integrated transport system reflects Gulf unity, shared destiny, and close cooperation among GCC states, reinforcing regional connectivity and long-term development goals.

