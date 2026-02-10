The African e-commerce platform eCom Afrika has signed a strategic memorandum of cooperation with logistics provider Egytrans Logistics Solutions, a member of the Egytrans NOSGO Group, to enhance supply chains supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) between Egypt and African markets, as per a statement.

The agreement aims to strengthen intra-African trade and reinforce the logistics infrastructure serving SMEs by providing integrated, high-efficiency logistics solutions that connect Egyptian exporters with markets across the continent.

The cooperation leverages Egytrans Logistics Solutions’ long-standing presence in Africa as part of a joint effort to integrate digital commerce with cross-border logistics infrastructure and support the growth of Egyptian exports within Africa.

Under the memorandum, the two companies will offer integrated door-to-door logistics services, including international sea and land transport, warehousing, packing, and customs clearance.

The services will rely on Egytrans’ extensive regional network to ensure delivery speed and reliability.

The cooperation also includes technological integration between the eCom Afrika digital platform and Egytrans’ smart systems, enabling real-time shipment tracking and enhancing transparency and operational efficiency.

In addition, the partnership draws on Egytrans’ expertise in legal and customs regulations across targeted African markets to facilitate smoother operations and ensure regulatory compliance.

