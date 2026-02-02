Arab Finance: Egypt-based logistics technology startup Bosta has inaugurated a $5 million automated sorting center, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, as per a statement.

The opening took place in the presence of Minister of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.

The facility houses the region’s largest automated sorting machine, handling 11,000 shipments per hour and up to 250,000 shipments per day.

Bosta aims to deliver around 80 million shipments by 2026, the statement noted.

The inauguration was attended by Bosta founder and CEO Mohamed Ezzat, former DHL president Ken Allen, former head of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba, as well as a group of entrepreneurs and representatives from Egypt’s startup community.

Al-Mashat reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting startups, describing them as a key driver of growth, employment, and productivity.