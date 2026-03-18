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JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand edged up in early trade on Wednesday as traders awaited inflation and retail sales data that will shed light on the country's economic outlook.
At 0726 GMT, the rand traded at 16.6250 against the dollar , up about 0.3% from its previous close.
Domestically-focused traders are waiting for February consumer inflation data due at 0800 GMT and January retail sales figures at 1100 GMT.
Economists polled by Reuters expect annual inflation will come in at 3.1% for February, down from 3.5% in January.
Nedbank economists also forecast CPI to decline to 3.1% in February, primarily due to a sharp drop in fuel prices.
"During the month, petrol prices fell by 3.2% as the rand appreciated against the U.S. dollar, while Brent crude oil prices remained steady. Together with a strong base effect, this resulted in a more than 10% yoy decline in fuel inflation," said the bank's economists in a research note.
According to the Reuters poll, retail sales are forecast to increase 2.5% in January, down from 2.6% in December.
Nedbank forecast retail sales growth of around 2.4% year-on-year in January.
"Despite the moderation, underlying momentum remains positive and is consistent with the more favourable inflation backdrop and easier financial conditions, both of which are supporting household spending," said Nedbank.
South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was firmer in early deals, with the yield down 8.5 basis points to 8.71%.