Gold prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low hit the day before, helped by a ​softer U.S. dollar, although ⁠elevated oil prices kept fears alive of inflation and higher-for-longer interest ‌rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.6% at $4,566.73 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT, after falling ​to its lowest level since March 31 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures ​for June delivery ​rose 0.4% to $4,578.50.

* The U.S. dollar eased, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for other currency holders.

* Brent crude oil hovered above $119 a ⁠barrel, as deadlocked U.S.-Iran negotiations made investors more concerned about prolonged disruptions to Middle Eastern supply.

* Donald Trump discussed how to mitigate the impact of a possible months-long U.S. blockade of Iran's ports with oil companies, a White House ​official said ‌on Wednesday, as ⁠the U.S. president urged ⁠Tehran to "get smart soon" and sign a deal.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve held ​interest rates steady, but in its most divided decision ‌since 1992 noted rising concerns about inflation in ⁠a policy statement that drew three dissents from officials who no longer feel the U.S. central bank should communicate a bias towards lowering borrowing costs.

* Kevin Warsh, Trump's pick to lead the Fed, cleared a key procedural hurdle on Wednesday, opening a path for him to succeed Jerome Powell next month.

* Global gold demand rose 2% year-on-year to 1,230.9 metric tons in the first quarter of 2026 as a surge in purchases ‌of gold bars and coins, as well as a 3% ⁠growth in buying by central banks, offset a 23% ​decline in jewellery demand, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday.

* Spot silver rose 1% to $72.18 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7% to $1,911, and palladium was up ​0.9% at $1,470.40.

(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)