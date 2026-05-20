Gold prices nudged lower on Wednesday, as rising Treasury yields and a firm dollar outweighed ​optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,467.59 per ounce, as ​of 0233 GMT. ​In the previous session, bullion hit its lowest level since March 30.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery lost 0.9% to $4,471.10.

"Gold is running out ⁠of puff somewhat against this backdrop of rising yields, and a dollar which has a spring in its step courtesy of the hawkish shift in the rates outlook," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The dollar hovered at a ​six-week high, ‌making greenback-priced bullion more ⁠expensive for holders ⁠of other currencies.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were steady at a more than one-year high, raising ​the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

U.S. signals on Iran ‌remained mixed, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning ⁠Washington may still need to strike Tehran, while Vice President JD Vance said both sides were making progress and did not want a return to conflict.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Anna Paulson said the current level of interest rates is appropriate for the moment, putting downward pressure on inflation at a time when price pressures remain elevated.

She, however, said it was "healthy" that investors had begun considering scenarios where rates might need to rise.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will avoid cutting ‌rates this year, according to most economists polled by Reuters ⁠who largely pushed long-held calls for reductions into next year ​on hopes the current inflation flare-up is temporary.

Investors are waiting for minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting, due later in the day, to gauge the U.S. central bank's ​monetary policy ‌outlook.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $73.22 per ounce, platinum slid 0.5% to $1,912.67, ⁠while palladium rose 0.2% to $1,356.32.

(Reporting by ​Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)